Exploring Analyst Estimates for Teladoc (TDOC) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc (TDOC) to post quarterly loss of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.1%. Revenues are expected to be $630.5 million, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Teladoc metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp' should arrive at $251.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' will reach $376.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services' should come in at $246.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services' will likely reach $5.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Type- Access fees' of $543.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Type- Other' to reach $82.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. Integrated Care Members' will reach 92.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 90.2 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp' reaching $20.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $25.95 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care' at $55.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $62.81 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Teladoc have demonstrated returns of +1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change.

