Exploring Analyst Estimates for Target Hospitality (TH) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Target Hospitality (TH) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 183.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $85.2 million, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Target Hospitality metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' at $34.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- All Other' of $2.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Government' will likely reach $12.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -71% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Government' to come in at $5.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.71 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Gross Profit- Hospitality & Facilities Services - South' will reach $9.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Target Hospitality have demonstrated returns of +9.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

