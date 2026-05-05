Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tapestry (TPR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry (TPR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.76 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tapestry metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' should come in at $226.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Coach' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' should arrive at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China' reaching $353.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Other International' to come in at $149.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia' to reach $230.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total Coach (North America + International)' stands at 959 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 923 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' of 1,309 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,376 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total Kate Spade (North America + International)' will likely reach 350 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 367 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Tapestry have returned -2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Currently, TPR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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