Exploring Analyst Estimates for T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, T-Mobile (TMUS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $22.76 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain T-Mobile metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total service revenues' to come in at $18.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Equipment revenues' should arrive at $3.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other revenues' will reach $255.06 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Prepaid revenues' at $2.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Postpaid revenues' will reach $15.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Wholesale and other service revenues' should come in at $658.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Total postpaid customer accounts' to reach 34.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 31.50 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' of 395.49 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 830.00 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Postpaid ARPA' will likely reach $153.10 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $149.87 .

Over the past month, T-Mobile shares have recorded returns of +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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