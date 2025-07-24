Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sysco (SYY) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco (SYY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. Revenues are expected to be $20.99 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sysco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other' of $297.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- SYGMA' stands at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Foodservice Operations' will likely reach $3.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Foodservice Operations' will reach $14.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' reaching $18.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA' to reach $24.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Other' will reach $79.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $85.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- SYGMA' to come in at $169.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' at $176.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' should come in at $1.05 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- International Foodservice Operations' should arrive at $813.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $787.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- U.S. Foodservice Operations' will reach $2.81 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.79 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sysco shares have witnessed a change of +7.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

