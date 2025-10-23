Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sysco (SYY) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sysco (SYY) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $21.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sysco metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Other' will likely reach $285.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- SYGMA' reaching $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- International Foodservice Operations' will reach $3.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Foodservice Operations' should come in at $14.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (GAAP)- Other' of $9.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating income (GAAP)- SYGMA' at $18.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Other' will reach $73.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- SYGMA' to come in at $167.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $163.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income adjusted for certain items (Non-GAAP)- International Foodservice Operations' to reach $145.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $130.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP)- U.S. Foodservice Operations' should arrive at $943.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $925.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- International Foodservice Operations' stands at $809.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $774.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- U.S. Foodservice Operations' will reach $2.83 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sysco have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SYY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

