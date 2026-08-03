Exploring Analyst Estimates for SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.12 per share, indicating an increase of 340% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $714.76 million, representing an increase of 20.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SYMBOTIC INC metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Software maintenance and support' of $12.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +55.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Systems' will likely reach $651.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Operation services' will reach $31.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.7%.

SYMBOTIC INC shares have witnessed a change of +0.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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