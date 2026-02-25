Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sunrun (RUN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Sunrun (RUN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 105.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $656.91 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sunrun metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives' to come in at $457.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales' stands at $194.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +49.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Customer agreements' at $436.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Incentives' will reach $42.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Solar energy systems' will reach $63.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +70.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products' will reach $77.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Customer Agreements and Incentives' reaching $113.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $95.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cost of solar energy systems and product sale' should arrive at $162.64 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Cost of customer agreements and incentives' will likely reach $343.73 million.

Shares of Sunrun have demonstrated returns of -3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RUN is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

