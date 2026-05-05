Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sunrun (RUN) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Sunrun (RUN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.05 per share, reflecting a decline of 125% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $675.26 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sunrun metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives' should arrive at $472.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales' at $199.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +97.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Customer agreements' will likely reach $434.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Incentives' stands at $41.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +94.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Solar energy systems' will reach $56.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +41.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Products' will reach $58.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Profit- Solar Energy Systems and Product' reaching $54.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Customer Agreements and Incentives' of $145.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $94.29 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cost of solar energy systems and product sale' will reach $144.79 million.

Analysts expect 'Cost of customer agreements and incentives' to come in at $326.30 million.

Over the past month, Sunrun shares have recorded returns of -4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RUN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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