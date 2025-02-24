Exploring Analyst Estimates for Strategic Education (STRA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Strategic Education (STRA) to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 29.2%. Revenues are expected to be $311.96 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Strategic Education metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Australia/New Zealand' to come in at $65.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Education Technology Services' should arrive at $27.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Higher Education Segment' reaching $219.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Strategic Education have returned +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, STRA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

