Exploring Analyst Estimates for Steel Dynamics (STLD) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Steel Dynamics (STLD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 42.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.25 billion, declining 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 15.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Steel Dynamics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'External Net Sales- Steel' should arrive at $2.94 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External net sales- Steel Fabrication' reaching $444.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29.5%.

Analysts forecast 'External net sales- Metals Recycling' to reach $555.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'External net sales- All Other' to come in at $298.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average External Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel' of 1,046.43 $/ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,191 $/ton.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Sales Price (Per ton) Shipped - Steel Fabrication' stands at 2,864.09 $/ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,916 $/ton.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shipments in Tons - Steel Fabrication Segment' will likely reach 155.50 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 161.7 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Ferrous Cost (Per ton melted)' will reach 362.66 $/ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 405 $/ton.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments' at 2,692.82 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,192.27 KTon.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments in Tons - Metals Recycling - Ferrous' should come in at 1,483.17 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,442.96 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Shipments in Tons - Flat Roll shipments - Butler, Columbus and Sinton' will reach 1,954.70 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,740.13 KTon.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shipments in Tons - Long Product shipments - Engineered Bar Products Division' will reach 191.16 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 201.9 KTon.



Steel Dynamics shares have witnessed a change of +16.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

