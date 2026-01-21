Exploring Analyst Estimates for S&T Bancorp (STBA) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp (STBA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $103.95 million, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some S&T Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio (FTE)' will likely reach 55.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)' will reach 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average interest-earning assets' will reach $9.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest income' at $13.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.07 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)' should arrive at $90.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Debit and credit card' will reach $4.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.63 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $4.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.18 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth management' reaching $3.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.15 million.

S&T Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of -1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STBA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA)

