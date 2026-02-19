Exploring Analyst Estimates for SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Technologies (SPXC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.2%. Revenues are expected to be $627.44 million, up 17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SPX Technologies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Detection & Measurement' stands at $197.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- HVAC' should arrive at $429.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Detection & Measurement' reaching $45.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.60 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- HVAC' will likely reach $107.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPX Technologies have experienced a change of +9.4% in the past month compared to the -0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SPXC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.