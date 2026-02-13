Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers (SFM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sprouts Farmers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Comparable store sales growth' to come in at 1.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Stores at end of period' reaching 477 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 440 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'New Stores Opened' will likely reach 13 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12 .

The consensus estimate for 'Stores at beginning of period' stands at 464 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 428 .

Sprouts Farmers shares have witnessed a change of -17% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% move.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

