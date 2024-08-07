Exploring Analyst Estimates for Spectrum (SPB) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Spectrum Brands (SPB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, reflecting an increase of 80% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $753.16 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Spectrum metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' stands at $271.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G)' to come in at $203.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC)' will reach $277.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Pet Care (GPC)' will reach $51.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.60 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Home & Personal Care (HPC)' should come in at $28.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Home & Garden (H&G)' reaching $27.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $38.60 million.



Shares of Spectrum have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the -5.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

