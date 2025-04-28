Exploring Analyst Estimates for Southern Co. (SO) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co. (SO) to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. Revenues are expected to be $6.94 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Southern Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenues- Southern Power' at $559.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Natural Gas' stands at $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Retail Revenues' to reach $2.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Wholesale Revenues' will reach $66.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power - Other Revenues' of $193.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power - Other Revenues' will reach $11.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Southern Company Gas - Gas Distribution Operations' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Natural Gas revenues' should come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -16.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power' reaching $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Georgia Power' will reach $2.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Mississippi Power' should arrive at $367.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Alabama Power - Other Revenues' will likely reach $106.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Southern Co. have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

