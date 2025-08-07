Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sotera Health (SHC) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Sotera Health Company (SHC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, indicating a decline of 10.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $276.08 million, representing a decline of 0.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sotera Health metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Sterigenics' of $184.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues- Nelson Labs' stands at $56.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Nordion' will reach $34.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Sterigenics' will reach $100.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $96.78 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Nelson Labs' should arrive at $17.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.14 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Nordion' will likely reach $18.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.42 million.

Over the past month, shares of Sotera Health have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. Currently, SHC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

