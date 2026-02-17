Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sonic Automotive (SAH) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive (SAH) to post quarterly earnings of $1.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.91 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sonic Automotive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchised Dealerships' will reach $3.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Same Store- Used vehicles' should come in at $726.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Total new vehicles' to reach $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Used vehicles' will reach $782.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Parts, service and collision repair' at $507.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchised Dealerships Segment- Finance, insurance and other, net' stands at $145.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles' of 24,982 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25,492 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Franchised Dealerships Segment - Same Store - Unit Sales Volume - Total new vehicles' should arrive at 30,272 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32,628 .

Analysts expect 'Franchised Dealerships Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Total new vehicles' to come in at 31,263 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32,756 .

Analysts predict that the 'EchoPark Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles' will reach 16,138 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16,674 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Powersports Segment - Same Store - Retail new vehicles' will likely reach 949 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 884 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Franchised Dealerships Segment - Unit Sales Volume - Used vehicles' reaching 25,579 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25,702 .

Sonic Automotive shares have witnessed a change of -4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SAH is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.