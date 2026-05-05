Exploring Analyst Estimates for Snap (SNAP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Snap (SNAP) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 125% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.52 billion, increasing 11.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 27.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Snap metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $265.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' to come in at $364.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $894.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global' reaching 475.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 460.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America' of 93.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 99.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe' should come in at 97.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 99.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World' will reach 284.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 262.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America' will reach $9.55 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.41 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel)' will likely reach 5.33 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.06 billion.

Shares of Snap have experienced a change of +31% in the past month compared to the +9.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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