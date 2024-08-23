Exploring Analyst Estimates for Smucker (SJM) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Smucker (SJM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, indicating a decline of 1.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.13 billion, representing an increase of 18.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Smucker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' to reach $471.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee' will reach $615.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' should come in at $437.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International and Away From Home' will reach $276.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee' should arrive at $164.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $170.10 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods' of $97.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Profit- International and Away From Home' will likely reach $46.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads' stands at $96.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.70 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Smucker here>>>



Smucker shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SJM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.