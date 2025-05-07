Exploring Analyst Estimates for Simon Property (SPG) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Simon Property (SPG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.48 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Simon Property metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Management fees and other revenues' to come in at $31.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Lease income' will reach $1.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other income' will reach $98.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets - Occupancy - Total Portfolio' will likely reach 96.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should arrive at $322.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $307.37 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Simon Property here>>>



Over the past month, Simon Property shares have recorded returns of +14.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.