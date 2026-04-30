Exploring Analyst Estimates for Shopify (SHOP) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify (SHOP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 28%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.08 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Shopify metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' stands at $2.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +34.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' should come in at $745.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' will likely reach $98.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $74.75 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' will reach $211.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $182.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross Profit- Merchant solutions' to come in at $895.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $672.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Subscription solutions' will reach $601.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $497.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Shopify have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +12.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHOP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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