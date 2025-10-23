Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Sherwin-Williams (SHW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.46 per share, indicating an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.2 billion, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sherwin-Williams metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Paint Stores Group' of $3.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Consumer Brands Group' reaching $739.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Performance Coatings Group' to reach $1.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net New Stores - Paint Stores Group' will reach 20 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group' will likely reach 4,831 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,739 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Paint Stores Group' to come in at $939.57 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $895.90 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted segment profit- Performance Coatings Group (PCG)' will reach $308.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $308.90 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted segment profit- Consumer Brands Group (CBG)' should come in at $167.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $181.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Sherwin-Williams shares have witnessed a change of -2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SHW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

