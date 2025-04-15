Exploring Analyst Estimates for ServisFirst (SFBS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 25.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $132.75 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ServisFirst metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Interest-earning Assets' should arrive at $16.85 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.50 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 35.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43.3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-interest income' will likely reach $8.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8.81 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $124.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $102.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Increase in cash surrender value life insurance (Bank-owned life insurance income)' stands at $2.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.23 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for ServisFirst here>>>



Shares of ServisFirst have demonstrated returns of -17% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SFBS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.