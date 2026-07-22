Exploring Analyst Estimates for Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Selective Insurance (SIGI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, indicating an increase of 31.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.36 billion, representing an increase of 3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Selective Insurance metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' to come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should arrive at $7.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income earned' will reach $146.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned' reaching $158.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned' should come in at $953.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned' stands at $98.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined ratio' will reach 99.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 100.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss and loss expense ratio' will likely reach 68.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Underwriting expense ratio' will reach 30.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio' of 100.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 102.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio' at 104.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio' to reach 91.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.8% in the same quarter last year.

Selective Insurance shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SIGI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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