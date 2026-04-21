Exploring Analyst Estimates for SEI (SEIC) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SEI Investments (SEIC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $639.54 million, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SEI metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees' stands at $487.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees' at $124.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Private Banks' to come in at $149.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' reaching $8.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -51.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' should come in at $3.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.95 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' to reach $97.99 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Private Banks' will reach $31.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.26 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' should arrive at $83.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $78.07 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' will reach $96.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.11 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' will likely reach $243.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $209.74 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' will reach 1,218,721 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,061,067 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Client assets under administration - Private Banks' of 8,885 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,365 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of SEI have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SEIC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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