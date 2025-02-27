Exploring Analyst Estimates for Sea Limited (SE) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, reflecting an increase of 7700% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sea Limited metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Digital entertainment' should come in at $513.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- E-Commerce' should arrive at $3.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +38.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' reaching $640.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other Services' will likely reach $31.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Quarterly paying users' to reach 50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Quarterly active users' will reach 608. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 529 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' of $299.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $217.41 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' to come in at $196.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $148.48 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sea Limited here>>>



Shares of Sea Limited have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.