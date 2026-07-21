Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ryder (R) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Ryder (R) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ryder metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' stands at $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' at $454.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' should come in at $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel' to reach $386.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' of $182.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $605.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' to come in at $223.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' will likely reach $888.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' reaching $208.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' will reach $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial rental - Rental Utilization - Power Units' should arrive at 71.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Ryder have returned +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.6% change. Currently, R carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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