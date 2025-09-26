Exploring Analyst Estimates for RPM International (RPM) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, RPM International (RPM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RPM International metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG' will reach $828.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' to reach $434.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Consumer Segment' will likely reach $678.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' of $174.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment' will reach $125.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $116.21 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG' reaching $77.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.59 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG' stands at $171.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.90 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG' should arrive at $17.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.11 million.

RPM International shares have witnessed a change of -7.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

