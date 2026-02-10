Exploring Analyst Estimates for Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Royalty Pharma (RPRX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share, indicating an increase of 15.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $824.89 million, representing an increase of 11.2% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Royalty Pharma metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' will reach $230.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tysabri' should arrive at $64.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Imbruvica' will likely reach $41.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Xtandi' reaching $49.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Promacta' at $22.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Tremfya' will reach $57.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +47.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Portfolio Receipts- Milestones and other contractual receipts' stands at $11.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

Analysts expect 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Evrysdi' to come in at $58.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trodelvy' will reach $11.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Total' to reach $813.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Trelegy' of $93.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Portfolio Receipts- Royalty Receipts- Products- Spinraza' should come in at $13.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.9% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Royalty Pharma have returned +9.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Currently, RPRX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

