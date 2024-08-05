Exploring Analyst Estimates for Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Royalty Pharma (RPRX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $600.83 million, increasing 10.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Royalty Pharma metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cystic fibrosis franchise' at $199.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tysabri' reaching $63.75 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Imbruvica' to reach $46.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Xtandi' will likely reach $37.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Promacta' should arrive at $31.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trelegy' will reach $46.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Nurtec ODT' stands at $3.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Cabometyx/Cometriq' will reach $16.79 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Evrysdi' will reach $25.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +93.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Trodelvy' to come in at $10.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Royalty Receipts- Growth Products- Tremfya' should come in at $31.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Royalty Pharma have demonstrated returns of +11.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RPRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

