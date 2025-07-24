Exploring Analyst Estimates for Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Royal Caribbean (RCL) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.55 billion, increasing 10.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Onboard and other' of $1.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' reaching $3.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' should come in at 12923 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12233 days in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Occupancy Rate' will reach 109.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 108.2%.

Analysts expect 'Passenger Cruise Days' to come in at 14168 days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13230 days.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' will likely reach $129.25 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.65 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' will reach $151.33 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146.70 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passengers Carried' will reach 2.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.04 million.

Shares of Royal Caribbean have experienced a change of +24.1% in the past month compared to the +5.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RCL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

