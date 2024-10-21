Exploring Analyst Estimates for Rollins (ROL) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins (ROL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $908.27 million, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Rollins metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Commercial' will reach $298.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Termite completions, bait monitoring, & renewals' should come in at $169.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Residential' reaching $430.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise' to come in at $4.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $4.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.



