Exploring Analyst Estimates for Roku (ROKU) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Roku (ROKU) to post quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 279%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, up 17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Roku metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Platform' of $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Devices' reaching $132.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Streaming Hours' at 40.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35.80 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Platform' will reach $552.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $464.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Roku have experienced a change of +32.2% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROKU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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