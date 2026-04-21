Exploring Analyst Estimates for Rogers Communication (RCI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rogers Communication (RCI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Rogers Communication metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Net additions' to reach 7.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.00 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Home Phone - Total Home Phone Subscriber' stands at 1.37 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.48 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wireless Subscriber - Total Postpaid mobile phone subscribers' will likely reach 11.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid mobile phone - Gross additions' to come in at 126.88 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 132.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wireless Subscriber - Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers' of 1.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.13 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wireless Subscriber - Prepaid churn' reaching 3.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Cable Subscriber - Homes passed' should come in at 10.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cable Subscriber - Net additions' should arrive at 10.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cable Subscriber - Total Customer Relationships' at 4.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.69 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail Internet - Net Additions' will reach 15.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Retail Internet - Total Retail Internet Subscribers' will reach 4.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Video - Total Video Subscriber' will reach 2.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.59 million.

Over the past month, Rogers Communication shares have recorded returns of -14.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RCI will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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