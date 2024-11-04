Exploring Analyst Estimates for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (ROK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 34.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.07 billion, exhibiting a decline of 19.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rockwell Automation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Intelligent Devices' will likely reach $954.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Lifecycle Services' to come in at $579.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Software & Control' should arrive at $524.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Sales - Total Growth' will reach -20.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.7% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices' should come in at $181.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $248.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services' at $99.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.80 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings- Software & Control' will reach $122.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $275.10 million.



Rockwell Automation shares have witnessed a change of +0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ROK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

