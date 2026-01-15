Exploring Analyst Estimates for RLI Corp. (RLI) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that RLI Corp. (RLI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 85.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $450.77 million, increasing 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RLI Corp. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net premiums earned' to reach $406.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net investment income' reaching $42.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net premiums earned- Property' of $120.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net premiums earned- Surety' at $37.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net operating expenses - Total' stands at 38.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net loss & settlement expenses - Total' will likely reach 49.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 56.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Underwriting income (loss) - Total' will reach 87.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Underwriting income (loss) - Surety' will reach 85.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Underwriting income (loss) - Property' should arrive at 69.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Underwriting income (loss) - Casualty' should come in at 97.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 103.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net operating expenses - Property' will reach 33.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net operating expenses - Casualty' to come in at 35.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35.2%.

Shares of RLI Corp. have demonstrated returns of -10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RLI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.