Exploring Analyst Estimates for Rithm (RITM) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Rithm (RITM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 25.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.11 billion, increasing 2.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Rithm metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Interest income' of $487.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Servicing revenue, net' should come in at $314.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Gain on sale of originated mortgage loans, net' will reach $168.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Rithm here>>>



Over the past month, Rithm shares have recorded returns of -7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), RITM will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.