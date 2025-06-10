Exploring Analyst Estimates for RH (RH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from RH (RH) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.09 per share, indicating an increase of 77.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $818.24 million, representing an increase of 12.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries' reaching 67. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms' will likely reach 14. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total leased selling square footage - End of period' will reach 1,507.50 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,432 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries' will reach 35. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries' will reach 2. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.

The consensus estimate for 'Stores Count - End of period' stands at 84. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries' of 26. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 34 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of locations - Outlets' should come in at 40. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 41.



View all Key Company Metrics for RH here>>>



Over the past month, RH shares have recorded returns of -18.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

RH (RH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

