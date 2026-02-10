Exploring Analyst Estimates for Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands (QSR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Restaurant Brands metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' to come in at $752.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' should arrive at $320.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- FHS (Firehouse Subs)' reaching $61.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System-wide sales- TH' of $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'System-wide sales- BK' will likely reach $2.93 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - Consolidated - Global' will reach 32,983 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32,125 .

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - INTL - Global' stands at 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' at 1,441 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,345 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' will reach 3,598 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,520 .

Analysts predict that the 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' will reach 7,037 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,082 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - TH - Global' to reach 4,549 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,539 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - INTL - Global' should come in at 16,346 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15,639 .

