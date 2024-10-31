Exploring Analyst Estimates for Restaurant Brands (QSR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands (QSR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 billion, up 25.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Restaurant Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $760.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Advertising revenues and other services' should arrive at $306.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- FHS' will reach $52.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'System-wide sales- TH' at $2.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable Sales - PLK' to reach 0.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Sales - FHS' will reach 0.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable Sales - TH - Global' will likely reach 4.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.8%.

Analysts expect 'System Restaurant Count at Period End/ Total restaurant sites' to come in at 31,618. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 30,375 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Sales - BK - Global' stands at 1.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - FHS - Global' of 1,298. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,266.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - PLK - Global' reaching 3,477. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,373.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'System Restaurant Count at Period End - BK - Global' should come in at 7,125. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,035.



Over the past month, Restaurant Brands shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), QSR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

