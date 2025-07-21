Exploring Analyst Estimates for RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that RenaissanceRe (RNR) will announce quarterly earnings of $10.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.96 billion, increasing 0.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RenaissanceRe metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $2.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures' of $10.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $408.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned- Property' should arrive at $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year' should come in at 52.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 51.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Underwriting Expense Ratio' at 29.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 29.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio' to reach 81.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty' will reach 68.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.4%.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty' to come in at 100.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 98.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio - Property' reaching 57.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 53.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Property' will reach 25.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.0% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Property' will reach 31.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27.9%.

Shares of RenaissanceRe have demonstrated returns of -3.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RNR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.