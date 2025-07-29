Exploring Analyst Estimates for Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Reinsurance Group (RGA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Reinsurance Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net premiums' reaching $4.32 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenues' at $109.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Asia Pacific' of $171.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total Canada' should arrive at $46.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total U.S. and Latin America' to reach $205.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $247.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Total EMEA' will reach $112.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $85.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Traditional' will reach $100.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $99.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Asia Pacific Financial Solutions' should come in at $68.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Financial Solutions- Total' will likely reach $76.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Financial Solutions' stands at $8.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- Canada Traditional' will reach $38.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Pre-tax adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. and Latin America- Traditional' to come in at $129.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $167.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Reinsurance Group have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RGA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.