Exploring Analyst Estimates for Regions Financial (RF) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Regions Financial (RF) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, indicating an increase of 15.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.82 billion, representing an increase of 4.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Regions Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest margin (FTE)' at 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 59.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Common Equity Tier 1 ratio' will reach 10.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will likely reach $138.62 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $135.51 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-performing assets' should arrive at $959.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $922 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale' stands at $940.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $909 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Leverage Ratio' should come in at 9.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 12.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $615.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $563 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $1.21 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis' to come in at $1.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth management income' of $128.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $119 million.



