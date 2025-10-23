Exploring Analyst Estimates for Regeneron (REGN) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Regeneron (REGN) will announce quarterly earnings of $9.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.6 billion, declining 3.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Regeneron metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Libtayo- Total' will likely reach $370.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other Revenue' should come in at $131.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net product sales' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -19.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Collaboration' at $1.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US' of $57.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -28.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Libtayo- ROW' should arrive at $123.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +31.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Evkeeza- US' to come in at $48.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +53% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Libtayo- US' to reach $237.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW' reaching $54.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US' will reach $3.40 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- ROW' stands at $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

Over the past month, shares of Regeneron have returned +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, REGN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

