Exploring Analyst Estimates for Reddit Inc. (RDDT) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. (RDDT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 120%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $744.94 million, exhibiting an increase of 49.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Reddit Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other revenue' of $39.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Advertising revenue' at $698.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- United States' will reach $572.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International' to reach $165.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +82.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - Global' should arrive at 130.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 110.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - International' reaching 76.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.10 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'DAUq (Daily Active Uniques) - U.S.' should come in at 53.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ARPU - U.S.' will likely reach $10.38 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.87 .

Analysts expect 'ARPU - Global' to come in at $5.70 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.53 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Logged-out DAUq - Global' will reach 77.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Logged-out DAUq - U.S.' will reach 30.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Logged-out DAUq - International' stands at 46.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Reddit Inc. have experienced a change of +1.1% in the past month compared to the +0.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RDDT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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