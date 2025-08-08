Exploring Analyst Estimates for Red Robin (RRGB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Red Robin (RRGB) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.25 per share, indicating an increase of 47.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $285.22 million, representing a decline of 5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Red Robin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Restaurant revenue' should come in at $280.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - Franchised' will reach 90 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of restaurants - Total' will reach 486 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 503 .

Analysts forecast 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned' to reach 397 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 411 .

Shares of Red Robin have experienced a change of -5.5% in the past month compared to the +1.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RRGB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

