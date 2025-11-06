Exploring Analyst Estimates for The RealReal (REAL) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The RealReal (REAL) to post quarterly loss of -$0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 55.6%. Revenues are expected to be $168.47 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The RealReal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Consignment revenue' will likely reach $140.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Direct revenue' will reach $18.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Shipping services revenue' stands at $16.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'AOV (Average Order Value)' will reach $554.00 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $522.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Orders' to reach 900 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 829 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'GMV (Gross Merchandise Value)' to come in at $498.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $433.07 million.

The RealReal shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

