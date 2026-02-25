Exploring Analyst Estimates for RadNet (RDNT) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from RadNet (RDNT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, indicating a decline of 13.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $515.37 million, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RadNet metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Imaging Center' will likely reach $488.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Revenue under capitation arrangements' will reach $30.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service fee' should come in at $484.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Digital Health' stands at $22.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of RadNet have returned -6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, RDNT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

