Exploring Analyst Estimates for RadNet (RDNT) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that RadNet (RDNT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 27.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $498.13 million, exhibiting an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain RadNet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Imaging Center' will reach $475.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Revenue under capitation arrangements' at $30.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Service fee' reaching $465.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Digital Health' stands at $24.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +50%.

RadNet shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RDNT is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

